Sagicor, GHL earnings lower

Posted on November 20, 2017 by newscenter5

STOCKSThis week, Bourse reviews the performance of two stocks in the non-banking sector — Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd (SFC) and Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) — for the third quarter ended September, 2017.

Both firms were negatively impacted by claims arising from the two major hurricanes during the period.

Sagicor Financial  Corporation Ltd reported fully diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) from continuing operations of TT$1.03 for the nine-month (9M) ended September 2017, 1.2 per cent lower than TT$1.04 in 9M 2016.

GHL achieved net income from insurance underwriting activities of $197 million—$179 million lower than 2016—due in part to losses incurred as a result of the hurricanes.

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS)

