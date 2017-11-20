Sagicor, GHL earnings lower

This week, Bourse reviews the performance of two stocks in the non-banking sector — Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd (SFC) and Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) — for the third quarter ended September, 2017.
Both firms were negatively impacted by claims arising from the two major hurricanes during the period.
Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd reported fully diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) from continuing operations of TT$1.03 for the nine-month (9M) ended September 2017, 1.2 per cent lower than TT$1.04 in 9M 2016.
GHL achieved net income from insurance underwriting activities of $197 million—$179 million lower than 2016—due in part to losses incurred as a result of the hurricanes.
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS)
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.