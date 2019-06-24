New swimming facility in Laventille to be supervised by TTDF

In Trinidad and Tobago the Defence Force will be in charge of the new swimming facility in often-troubled Laventille community.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was among those who attended the official opening yesterday and he said it is necessary to use members of the Defence Force to properly manage the multi-million dollar facility.
The facility is being called the Sogren Trace Swim Club.
Dr. Rowley said the Defence Force has to manage the swimming pool to ensure it is not misused or poorly maintained.
The Prime Minister promised there would be other swimming pools in other communities.
He said maintenance becomes the issue now, and the government will take steps to ensure that this is well done.
Member of Parliament for Laventille West, Fitzgerald Hinds sees the opening of the pool as a red-letter day for the community.
Both the Prime Minister and the MP called on members of the community to use it well.
