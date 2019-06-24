Today is Budget Day in Tobago.

Finance Secretary Joel Jack will present Tobago’s Fiscal Package for 2020.

Mr. Jack says a number of areas will take center stage, including Tobago’s infrastructure and investment strategy and financial information systems.

But even as he gets ready to present another billion-dollar Budget, Minority Leader Watson Duke is telling Tobagonians, don’t expect too much.

Mr. Duke yesterday said after the Budget is delivered Tobagonians should get ready for a change.

The presentation begins at 10 am and will be carried live on i95.5fm.

Mr. Duke said the assembly, with nothing to show, has allocated billions of dollars.