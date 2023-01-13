New COVID sub-variant is present in T&T

Principal Medical Officer Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards

Health officials reported that between January 2nd and 9th, there were 406 new cases and 8 deaths were reported in that same period due to COVID-19.

Professor of Molecular Genetics and Virology at UWI, Christine Carrington, also reported the presence of the new sub variant.

Principal Medical Officer Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards also advised persons participating in Carnival activities to be “responsible” and to take the best measures to protect themselves.

During her presentation, she disclosed that there had been an increase in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization since last month.

And Dr. Abdul- Richards also revealed that 2 minors are among the persons warded with virus.

The medical doctor assured there is capacity at the emergency departments and ambulance services are not overwhelmed but she called on persons not to be complacent with their health.

As of yesterday morning, there were 71 patients in the Parallel Health System, including 5 requiring intensive care and 2 pediatric cases.