Murder in St Augustine

Posted on May 22, 2017 by newscenter5

murderThere are reports of an overnight murder in St Augustine. The victim is identified as Keston Venus.

Details are sketchy but Newscenter 5 is told he was shot dead at Mohammed St, off Gordon St.

The incident is said to have occurred late last night.

Mr Venus was a ph taxi driver. Police are trying to ascertain a motive for the killing.

