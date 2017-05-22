Attorney General heads to the Court of Appeal today

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi heads to the Court of Appeal today. He is challenging the ruling made by Justice Frank Seepersad concerning the implementation and enforcement of the decision by Government that all property owners were required to complete and submit a valuation return form.

Last Friday Justice Seepersad granted the interim relief, sought by former Minister Devant Maharaj, to stay the implementation and or enforcement of the decision contained in a news release of April 19th 2017.

The release advised all property owners to complete a valuation return form in accordance with the Valuation of Land Act and return the form with supporting documents to the valuation division of the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Al Rawi says the judge ordered that the press release should not be continued.

But, attorney Anand Ramlogan acting on behalf of his client, Mr Maharaj, is suggesting that the state appeared to have privileged access to the appeal court.

He said it would seem all was not above board. He said he received a belated notification and he and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar queried whether proper procedures were followed.

However, Mr Al Rawi has said that proper procedures were followed.