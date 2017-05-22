Girls who ran away from St Dominic’s home found

Four teenage girls who ran away from the St Dominic’s Children’s home last week have been found.
The teens left the Belmont home last Wednesday.
Police say 16 year old Angel Farrell and her 15 year old sister Niana along with 15-year-old Parbatie Ragbir and 16-year-old Sumintra Jaikaran were found on the weekend.
Investigators say two of the girls were found at Phase 5, Beetham gardens on Saturday night while the others were found in Sangre Grande and Belmont yesterday.
Police say the girls were taken for medical examinations.
A man from Beetham Gardens is said to be assisting police with their investigations. Officers of the Child Protection Unit are also investigating the matter.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.