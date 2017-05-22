Girls who ran away from St Dominic’s home found

Four teenage girls who ran away from the St Dominic’s Children’s home last week have been found.

The teens left the Belmont home last Wednesday.

Police say 16 year old Angel Farrell and her 15 year old sister Niana along with 15-year-old Parbatie Ragbir and 16-year-old Sumintra Jaikaran were found on the weekend.

Investigators say two of the girls were found at Phase 5, Beetham gardens on Saturday night while the others were found in Sangre Grande and Belmont yesterday.

Police say the girls were taken for medical examinations.

A man from Beetham Gardens is said to be assisting police with their investigations. Officers of the Child Protection Unit are also investigating the matter.