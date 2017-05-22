Donald Trump arrives in Israel amid tight security

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Israel as he continues his first foreign trip.
He flew in from Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, where he gave a speech to Arab and Muslim leaders at a summit.
Mr Trump will hold talks with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders during the course of his two-day stop.
The president has called an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement “the ultimate deal”, but has been vague about what form it should take.
He has said he prefers to leave it to both sides to decide between them in direct talks. On his arrival in Tel Aviv, Mr Trump said he hoped the US and Israel could work together in an era of “harmony, prosperity and peace”.
Mr Trump’s flight between Saudi Arabia and Israel is likely to have been the first between the two countries, that have no diplomatic relations.
(BBC)
