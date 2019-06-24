I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

MSJ seeking to form the next government of T&T

Posted on June 24, 2019 by newscenter5

msj_1The Movement for Social Justice is seeking to form the next government of Trinidad and Tobago.

 

Over the weekend MSJ leader David Abdullah told reporters the party has begun selection for Local Government Polls.

 

Mr. Abdullah further noted that he is prepared to go up against persons who are bent on keeping citizens in bondage.

 

Local Government Elections are scheduled for later this year.

 

137 Electoral Districts across 14 Municipal Corporation Electoral areas are to be contested.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *