Op­po­si­tion MP Dr. Roodal Mooni­lal files an In­junc­tion seek­ing to block his ap­pear­ance be­fore Par­lia­ment’s Priv­i­leges Com­mit­tee lat­er to­day.

The court mat­ter is ex­pect­ed to be heard at 9am to­day at the San Fernan­do High Court.

He was sched­uled to ap­pear be­fore the com­mit­tee at 5pm.

Ac­cord­ing to court doc­u­ments Dr. Mooni­lal is claiming that the Privileges Com­mit­tee is not prop­er­ly con­sti­tut­ed and is in­fect­ed with bias.

He is al­so seek­ing to dis­qual­i­fy three mem­bers of the com­mit­tee be­fore to­day’s hear­ing.

Dr. Mooni­lal was sent to the com­mit­tee in re­la­tion to two al­le­ga­tions that he com­mit­ted contempt of the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives on October 9th and 10th, 2018.

He is expected to an­swer ques­tions relating to his utterances to Laventille West MP Fitzger­ald Hinds dur­ing a par­lia­men­tary de­bate last October and his ref­er­ence to an im­prop­er fi­nan­cial deal in­volv­ing Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, AV Drilling and a Miami-based com­pa­ny, which the PM has re­fut­ed.

Last October, Minister Hinds and Leader of Gov­ern­ment Busi­ness Camille Robin­son-Reg­is raised the is­sue of priv­i­lege and Speak­er of the House Brigid An­nisette-George agreed to the mo­tion.

Dr mooni­lal, who claims he was on­ly giv­en no­tice of this re­quest on January 30th, 2019, has been chal­leng­ing the com­po­si­tion of the committee since both MP Hinds and MP Robin­son-Reg­is are on the tribunal.