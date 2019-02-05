Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal files an Injunction seeking to block his appearance before Parliament’s Privileges Committee later today.
The court matter is expected to be heard at 9am today at the San Fernando High Court.
He was scheduled to appear before the committee at 5pm.
According to court documents Dr. Moonilal is claiming that the Privileges Committee is not properly constituted and is infected with bias.
He is also seeking to disqualify three members of the committee before today’s hearing.
Dr. Moonilal was sent to the committee in relation to two allegations that he committed contempt of the House of Representatives on October 9th and 10th, 2018.
He is expected to answer questions relating to his utterances to Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds during a parliamentary debate last October and his reference to an improper financial deal involving Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, AV Drilling and a Miami-based company, which the PM has refuted.
Last October, Minister Hinds and Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis raised the issue of privilege and Speaker of the House Brigid Annisette-George agreed to the motion.
Dr moonilal, who claims he was only given notice of this request on January 30th, 2019, has been challenging the composition of the committee since both MP Hinds and MP Robinson-Regis are on the tribunal.
