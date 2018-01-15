Mother and son found dead at their home in Jamaica

The bodies of a mother and son are discovered at their Portmore Jamaica home.

St Catherine South police are investigating the mysterious deaths at the Portmore Pines Housing Scheme last Wednesday.

Reports say Sandria Murray, 52, and her 33-year-old son Shaon Barnes were found about 1 p.m. in their home on Breadnut Street.

It is said the discovery was made when a friend went to visit. The police were contacted and the bodies were later removed to the morgue.