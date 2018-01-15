1 dead, scores injured after 7.1 quake rocks Peru

A huge earthquake off south-western Peru’s Pacific coast has killed at least one person and injured at least 65, as buildings collapsed.
The magnitude 7.1 tremor struck at 04:18 local time (09:18 GMT), at a depth of 36km (22 miles), 40km south-west of Acarí (population 4,445).
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said rescue teams were on their way to verify the extent of the damage,
The areas affected are mainly rural and blocked roads are slowing down aid.
Early reports that 17 people were missing at a collapsed mine were later discounted.
(BBC)
