2 men killed execution style in Guyana

Two farmers are killed execution style in Guyana. The murders occurred in the Pomeroon district yesterday.

Police say 28-year-old Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, were both shot in their heads at Grant Road.

The killings were reportedly carried out by two individuals. According to police, the farmers were seen talking with the alleged assailants and shortly after, two explosions were heard. The suspects then fled the scene by boat.

The victims were discovered lying motionless and were rushed to the Charity Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators retrieved a 9mm shell and a live round at the scene. Police said that stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects.