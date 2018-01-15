2 men killed execution style in Guyana

Two farmers are killed execution style in Guyana. The murders occurred in the Pomeroon district yesterday.
Police say 28-year-old Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, were both shot in their heads at Grant Road.
The killings were reportedly carried out by two individuals. According to police, the farmers were seen talking with the alleged assailants and shortly after, two explosions were heard. The suspects then fled the scene by boat.
The victims were discovered lying motionless and were rushed to the Charity Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
Investigators retrieved a 9mm shell and a live round at the scene. Police said that stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.