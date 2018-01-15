I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

2 men killed execution style in Guyana

Posted on January 15, 2018 by newscenter5

doublemurderTwo farmers are killed execution style in Guyana. The murders occurred in the Pomeroon district yesterday.

Police say 28-year-old Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, were both shot in their heads at Grant Road.

The killings were reportedly carried out by two individuals. According to police, the farmers were seen talking with the alleged assailants and shortly after, two explosions were heard. The suspects then fled the scene by boat.

The victims were discovered lying motionless and were rushed to the Charity Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators retrieved a 9mm shell and a live round at the scene. Police said that stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects.

 

This entry was posted in News, Regional News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *