Angostura registers largest gain

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 375,089 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at $5.8 million.
Guardian Holdings was the volume leader with 194,259 shares changing hands for a value of $3.2 million followed by National Flour Mills with a volume of 73,529 shares being traded for $145,905.13.
TTNGL contributed 44,283 shares with a value of $1.2 million while Angostura Holdings added 41,530 shares valued at $658,209.75.
Angostura Holdings registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.85 to end the day at $15.85.
Conversely, Massy Holdings registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.44 to close at $47.50
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.