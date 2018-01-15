Angostura registers largest gain

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 375,089 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at $5.8 million.

Guardian Holdings was the volume leader with 194,259 shares changing hands for a value of $3.2 million followed by National Flour Mills with a volume of 73,529 shares being traded for $145,905.13.

TTNGL contributed 44,283 shares with a value of $1.2 million while Angostura Holdings added 41,530 shares valued at $658,209.75.

Angostura Holdings registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.85 to end the day at $15.85.

Conversely, Massy Holdings registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.44 to close at $47.50