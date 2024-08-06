I955 FM


MORE AGGRESSION TOWARDS ILLEGAL GUNS…

Posted on August 6, 2024 by admin

Now in his second week on the job, the minister responsible for the police service is talking tough.

Keith Scotland tells the nation, there will be a robust approach to crime and the fight will be multi-faceted.

The senior counsel says, the first step is building trust in the police service, and the second is getting illegal weapons off the streets.

He wants the police to be more aggressive when it comes to illegal guns.

Minister Scotland was appointed almost two weeks ago.

