TIME TO DISMANTLE TTHE GANGS & DRUG BLOCKS IN TOBAGO…

The head of the Tobago Division of the TTPS is pledging to dismantle all gangs and drug blocks on the island.

Tobago has recorded 18 murders for the year so far already surpassing the 2023 toll.

Yesterday, senior superintendent of the Tobago division Rodhill Kirk said, the killings are mostly gang related and the work has begun to take on the criminal elements.

Senior Superintendent Kirk, admitted that gang members in Tobago are linking with those in Trinidad.

However, he pledges that gang warfare will not be allowed to take hold on the sister isle.

The senior officer also told of a large number of drug blocks popping up in many communities.

He is adamant, they will be shut down.

Speaking on TV’6 morning edition programme yesterday Senior Sup. Kirk said, when officers go to the drug blocks persons they usually have in their possession marijuana within the legal limit.

However, he said those blocks would be cleaned up beginning immediately.