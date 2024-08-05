A 35 YEAR OLD PHARMACIST….THE LATEST DENGUE FATALITY….

One day after being diagnosed with the deadly dengue fever, the virus claimed the life of Rakesh Daryl Nanlal.

The 35 year-old was a pharmacist at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex.

The Preysal man was admitted to the hospital, in which he worked, for treatment after battling worsening symptoms last Wednesday.

According to relatives, Mr. Nanlal discharged himself after being treated with intravenous drips, as he was feeling some relief.

However, by Thursday he had significantly deteriorated and began to bleed.

He was rushed back to the facility for treatment where he eventually died.

Relatives said, an autopsy performed on Friday confirmed that virus had killed him.

Mr. Nanlal, who lived with his wife of six years Devi Ramdin, was yesterday mourned by his family, friends, co-workers and neighbours during a funeral service at the family’s home in Nanan Trace, Preysal.

Her relatives held Ms. Ramdin, overcome with grief, as she completed the final Hindu rituals.

At the service, Mr. Nanlal, who attended St. Mary’s College and graduated from the University of the West Indies with his Bachelor’s Degree in pharmacy, was remembered for his brilliance, and his ability to be a light to those in need.