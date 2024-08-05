AN ACCIDENT LEADS TO THE DEATHS OF TWO FRIENDS…THE VEHICLE IS FOUND IN THE CIPERO RIVER…

Two friends have died in an accident in San Fernando.

Sachin Teeluckdharry and Ryan Ramnanan lost their lives when the vehicle they were in, ran off the highway and plunged into the Cipero River yesterday.

Mr. Teeluckdharry and Mr. Ramnanan were part of a group of friends, in the pick up when it crashed.

The Hunters’ Search and Rescue team is said to have discovered the bodies, at around 2:38 am yesterday.

Sachin Teeluckdharry was from Clarke Road, Penal, and Ryan Ramnanan, lived at Tulsa Trace, San Francique.

When news of the accident spread relatives, and onlookers gathered at the bridge along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The bridge passes over the river.

Emergency vehicles parked on the road, created traffic congestion for hours, as Mon Repos firefighters worked to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage.

One of the friends told police he last saw the men, when he overtook Mr. Teeluckdharry’s Nissan Navara near the Gasparillo interchange.

HSR team captain Vallence Rambharat is reported as saying, his team received the distress call from Mr. Teeluckdharry’s family at 9.38 am, asking for assistance after the men did not return to their homes.

Calls to their phones were unanswered.

The families then made a report to the police.

