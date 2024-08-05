THE SEARCH IS ON FOR THREE TEENS MISSING FROM RAINBOW HOUSE…

Two men, yet to be identified have been shot and killed by police, during an incident in Guayaguayare.

Another man is said, to have fled the scene of the shooting, which occurred yesterday morning.

It is believed, the third person that was among the suspected shooters, was also shot and wounded.

The incident took place around 2 a.m.

After officers of the Mayaro criminal investi­gations department received information, and went to a wooden shack off a dirt track in La Brea Village, Guayaguayare.

Police claim, as they arrived at the location, they went into the house, announcing their presence.

However, they say they were shot at.

The officers returned fire hitting the men.

The officers took the wounded men to a medical institution, but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say, they also recovered a loaded shotgun at the scene.

The two men were the 21st and 22nd people to be killed in police-involved shootings for the year so far.