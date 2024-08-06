FOUR MURDERS RECORDED OVERNIGHT AND A WOMAN IS KILLED IN TOBAGO…

It is now confirmed four men have been shot dead over night.

One in cocorite, two in arima, and the other in cunupia.

In the latest incident, the victim has been identified as Kenneth Mc Quilkin.

Reports say, the incident took palce at Wilson Lane Cunupia, around 10:30 last night.

Reports say, Mr. Mc Quilkin was seated in a white Toyota Corolla when he was approached by a man, arm with a gun who fired shots at him.

The gunman quickly escaped.

The police and the dmo arrived and made the pronouncement

Mr Mc Quilkin died at scene.

In Cocorite the victim is idnetified as Daniel Morris.

Reports say, the incident took place at Phase One Extension Powder Magazine around 9:20 last night.

Newscentre five understands, mr morris was at an abandonded structure when he was fatally shot.

Earlier gunmen opened fire on three men in Arima.

The dead men have been identfied as, Emerson Boucher and Micheal De Gazon.

Reports say, the incident took place at Samaroo Village around 8:42 last night.

We are told the men were in the company of another man, when men armed with high powered rifles opened fire on the group.

The three men were shot and taken to hospital, where Mr. Boucher and Mr. Micheal De Gazon were pronounced dead on arrival.

The other man was listed in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

