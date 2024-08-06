GUNMEN KILL’S WOMAN…

A gun attack on Victoria Guerra in Argyle.

Known as Dolly Boss, gunmen fatally shot the woman

She was shot yesterday afternoon in Argyle.

She later died while being treated at the Roxborough Hospital.

Ms. Guerra is now the 19th murder victim on the island so far this year.

It is reported Ms. Guerra was a member of the seven gang.

Police say, Ms. Guerra was on the street heading to the Argyle waterfall when a car pulled up and a group of men exited

The men fired shots at the woman and the man she was with

Both were taken to the Roxborough hospital.

Ms. Guerra, who was under police guard at the hospital, when she died.

She becomes the 19th murder victim for the year in Tobago.