Minority Leader Watson Duke under heavy criticism for refusing to join One Voice Collaboration

Posted on May 28, 2019 by newscenter5
Minority Leader and Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke comes under heavy criticism for refusing to join the One Voice Collaboration in Tobago.

 

Mr. Duke has said his party will not join the Tobago Organisation of the People, the Tobago Forwards and the Platform of Truth.

 

Instead he has invited them to join the PDP as he says his party is the vehicle to take the island forward.

 

Yesterday, TOP leader Ashworth Jack slammed Mr. Duke for his decision.

