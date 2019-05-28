CEPEP chairman walks out JSC meeting

CEPEP chairman Ashton Ford storms out of a Joint Select Committee meeting.
The JSC on State Enterprises, chaired by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, was in the process of examining the operations and accounts of CEPEP yesterday, when there was contention.
The meeting began with Mr. Ford detailing a litany of woes faced by the board and dating back to the period of 2010 and 2015.
However when the matter regarding CEPEP’s external auditors Hardy’s chartered accountants came up, Mr. Ford took offense.
Mr. Ford explained that the auditors resigned just when the financial statement for 2015 was due.
Yesterday Mr. Ford was not pleased with how the meeting was being conducted and said he did not think it proper for him to stay.
On TV6’s Morning Edition earlier, Mr. Ford said auditor Anil Bridgelal refused to work with CEPEP’s audit committee but was now being given priority at the JSC.
Responding to the incident before him, Chairman Viera was disappointed.
According to records this is the first time a state enterprise’s chairman has walked out of a JSC meeting.
