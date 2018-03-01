Ministry of Works and Transport trying to determine the cause of landslides on the Lady Young

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, says his Ministry is trying to determine the cause of landslides that left the Lady Young Road impassable.
Minister Sinanan says the road was cleared yesterday afternoon but further slippage and falling debris came down overnight.
However, he assured the road would have been reopened at 8 o’clock this morning.
Mr. Sinanan opened the Bus Route from the area of Morvant to Port of Spain to accommodate motorists.
He says his ministry is trying to determine the cause of the landslides.
The Minister says landslides like this in the dry season are uncommon and he is working alongside the Agriculture Ministry to determine the cause.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.