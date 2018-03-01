I955 FM


Ministry of Works and Transport trying to determine the cause of landslides on the Lady Young

Posted on March 1, 2018 by newscenter5

images-2Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, says his Ministry is trying to determine the cause of landslides that left the Lady Young Road impassable.

 

Minister Sinanan says the road was cleared yesterday afternoon but further slippage and falling debris came down overnight.

 

However, he assured the road would have been reopened at 8 o’clock this morning.

 

Mr. Sinanan opened the Bus Route from the area of Morvant to Port of Spain to accommodate motorists.

 

He says his ministry is trying to determine the cause of the landslides.

 

The Minister says landslides like this in the dry season are uncommon and he is working alongside the Agriculture Ministry to determine the cause.

