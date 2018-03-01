29-year-old man sentenced to 2 years for having sex with a 12-year-old girl in 2009

Two years hard labour for a 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to having sex with a 12-year-old girl.

His name is Randy Williams.

Yesterday Justice Gillian Lucky issued a strong warning to those who have the intention of committing such crimes.

She said these acts would not be tolerated.

The offence is said to have taken place between February 28th and April 1st 2009 in the Aranguez area.

In his statement Mr. Williams said the girl told him she was 15 going on 16-years-old.

But justice lucky reminded Mr. Williams that having sexual intercourse with someone older than 14 but not yet 16 was also an offence.

Justice Lucky said there has to be a high level of responsibility when one is embarking on sexual relations.

She said there must be due diligence.

So far this year there have been thirty reports of child sexual assault in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Child Protection Unit of the Police Service yesterday said for all of 2017 there were 244 such reports, which was an increase of about 22 percent from the previous year.

Sgt. Michelle Lewis of the unit said from May 2015 to present 552 people were arrested and charged with offences against children under the Children’s Act.