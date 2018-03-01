I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Call for new legislation at Bureau of Standards to make it more effective

Posted on March 1, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-68There is a call for new legislation to make the Bureau of Standards more effective.

 

Executive Director, Mr. Theodore Reddock, says existing legislation is impeding the work of the regulatory body.

 

Officials of the Bureau of Standards sat before the public accounts committee of the parliament yesterday.

 

Mr. Reddock said while the Standards Act exists, it impedes the work of the police and other import agencies.

 

He cited what he described as a turf war between the bureau and the Ministry of Health and its effect on the work of the police.

 

Mr. Reddock and the chariman of the Bureau of Standards agreed there is need for legislation if this is to change.

 

They said there is certainly opportunities for closer collaboration between the Food and Drug Division and the bureau.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *