Call for new legislation at Bureau of Standards to make it more effective

There is a call for new legislation to make the Bureau of Standards more effective.

Executive Director, Mr. Theodore Reddock, says existing legislation is impeding the work of the regulatory body.

Officials of the Bureau of Standards sat before the public accounts committee of the parliament yesterday.

Mr. Reddock said while the Standards Act exists, it impedes the work of the police and other import agencies.

He cited what he described as a turf war between the bureau and the Ministry of Health and its effect on the work of the police.

Mr. Reddock and the chariman of the Bureau of Standards agreed there is need for legislation if this is to change.

They said there is certainly opportunities for closer collaboration between the Food and Drug Division and the bureau.