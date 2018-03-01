Call for new legislation at Bureau of Standards to make it more effective

There is a call for new legislation to make the Bureau of Standards more effective.
Executive Director, Mr. Theodore Reddock, says existing legislation is impeding the work of the regulatory body.
Officials of the Bureau of Standards sat before the public accounts committee of the parliament yesterday.
Mr. Reddock said while the Standards Act exists, it impedes the work of the police and other import agencies.
He cited what he described as a turf war between the bureau and the Ministry of Health and its effect on the work of the police.
Mr. Reddock and the chariman of the Bureau of Standards agreed there is need for legislation if this is to change.
They said there is certainly opportunities for closer collaboration between the Food and Drug Division and the bureau.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.