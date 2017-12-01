Ministry of the Attorney General & Legal Affairs says many benefits to it’s online services

The Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs says there are many benefits to it taking some of its services online.
It says among them will be a crackdown on corruption and easier access by citizens to basic forms.
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Faris Al Rawi says the new system seeks to correct the flaws which exist in the system.
He explains that the merging of public records is already in train and will be to the State’s advantage.
He says a similar system is being implemented in Jamaica.
AG Al Rawi was speaking yesterday during the launch of the Real Property Act online service at the Government Campus in Port of Spain.
