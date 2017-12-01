Grenada sees an increase in its population

Grenada has seen an increase in the size of its population based on the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.
According the CSO, as of June 2016, the island’s population expanded by 814 persons bringing the count to 110,910 which in 2015 stood at 110,096.
The 0.7 percent increase includes 55,955 males and 54,955 females
The data, which is part of the annex documents to the 2018 estimates of revenue and expenditure, reveals that presently the 67.3 percent of the population are in the age group 15 to 64.
The section of the population ages 0-14 years is 24,201 persons and 65 years and above 12,023 was 21.8 percent and 10 percent respectively.
Grenada’s dependency ratio stands at 48.5%.
The CSO also points out that the legal age for employment in Grenada is 16 and according to the preliminary results of the 2017 Labour Force Survey, the labour force in Grenada decreased by 3 percent, moving from 56,998 persons in 2016 to 55,268 in 2017.
Of that amount, central statistics office says 42,011 are employed and 13,257 are not.
The Labour Force Survey which was conducted in September 2017 was undertaken by the Central Statistical Office of the Ministry of Finance and Energy, in collaboration with the OECS Commission, the International Labour Organisation decent work team, the World Bank and the Office for the Caribbean and the United Nations Development programme.
A Labour Force Survey is a household sample survey that provides estimates of employment and unemployment.
