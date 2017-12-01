Dismissal of Angostura employee being condemned by the International Women’s Resource Network

The dismissal of an Angostura employee is being condemned strongly by the International Women’s Resource Network.
The female is an alleged victim of sexual harassment at Angostura.
Following reports of her being fired the network says whilst this issue has legal ramifications attached to it, the organization views this outcome as extremely unfortunate.
It says in this particular incident and based on information shared in the public domain, it is doubly clear, that the victim was made to shoulder the burden of guilt whilst the bright lights shone on the alleged perpetrator.
IWRN’s president, Sandrine Rattan laments in a release that in the same vein that organizations ensure the existence of strategic plans and employee handbooks, by the same token, a sexual harassment policy is deemed to be as equally important to ensure that justice is served on both sides male and female.
She says the now dark-aged approach where victims of sexual harassment are made to feel guilty when their complaints are aired can no longer continue.
Such an approach also borders along the lines of “corporate dictatorship.”
Employers must also understand that their profit margins also depend on the existence of a cadre of employees who feel adequately safe to navigate their work environment daily thereby maintaining sustainable levels of performance.
Also voicing concerns on the psyche and well-being of sexually harassed victims, IWRN’s local counsellor, Saundra Applewhite-Hernandez stated “the damaging psychological effects of sexual harassment include heightened anxiety, depression, a negative body image, a heightened sense of isolation and low self-esteem; the effects are compounded with victim shaming and persecution which occurs all too often.”
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.