Ministry of Education accused of disrespecting teachers

Posted on June 27, 2019 by newscenter5
Education Minister Anthony Garcia

The Ministry of Education is accused of disrespecting teachers.

 

President of The Unified Teachers Association Linsley Doodhai says the monthly meeting was canceled yet again and no notice was given to the union.

 

The meeting was carded for yesterday.

 

Mr. Doodhai says this is not the first time this has happened.

 

Mr. Doodhai says he expects better from Minister Anthony Garcia, as he too was once head of the association.

 

The Education Minister could not be reached for comment this morning.

