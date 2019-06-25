Brian Lara hospitalised in India

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara is hospitalised in India.

He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pains.

Mr. Lara reportedly underwent Angiography.

The cricketer is currently in Mumbai doing commentary for a sports network covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The latest from Times of India reports that Mr. Lara will be kept for observation for one day and then he will be discharged.

Brian Lara turned 50 on May 2nd.

Relatives have been in contact with the famous batsman and they say he has asked them not to worry.