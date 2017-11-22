I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Minister of Social Development is pledging to assist former Mayor Natasha Navas

Posted on November 22, 2017 by newscenter5

downloadMinister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn is pledging to assist the former Mayor.

 

She says there are many state agencies to provide assistance to Ms. Navas

 

Minister Critchlow-Cockburn says she was willing to send a social worker to visit Ms. Navas today.

 

However, she says she was unable to determine what assistance can be rendered to Ms. Navas as she would have to undergo an assessment.

 

Mrs. Chrichlow-Cockburn says social workers and counselors would speak with the former Mayor and determine her needs.

 

And should she require treatment for mental health issues, Chrichlow-Cockburn says the matter would be referred to the Ministry of Health.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *