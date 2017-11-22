Minister of Social Development is pledging to assist former Mayor Natasha Navas

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn is pledging to assist the former Mayor.

She says there are many state agencies to provide assistance to Ms. Navas

Minister Critchlow-Cockburn says she was willing to send a social worker to visit Ms. Navas today.

However, she says she was unable to determine what assistance can be rendered to Ms. Navas as she would have to undergo an assessment.

Mrs. Chrichlow-Cockburn says social workers and counselors would speak with the former Mayor and determine her needs.

And should she require treatment for mental health issues, Chrichlow-Cockburn says the matter would be referred to the Ministry of Health.