Barrington ‘Skippy’ Thomas shot in both legs by bandits in home invasion

Posted on November 23, 2017 by newscenter5
Barrington ‘Skippy’ Thomas

Political activist and radio talk show host Barrington ‘Skippy’ Thomas is shot during a robbery as his Maracas St Joseph home.

Reports say Mr Thomas was shot in both legs by bandits who stormed his house last night.

The incident occurred at around 9 O’ clock. The assailants are said to have stolen Mr Thomas’ vehicle.

Mr Thomas was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he remains warded in a stable condition.

