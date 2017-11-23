Barrington ‘Skippy’ Thomas shot in both legs by bandits in home invasion

Political activist and radio talk show host Barrington ‘Skippy’ Thomas is shot during a robbery as his Maracas St Joseph home.

Reports say Mr Thomas was shot in both legs by bandits who stormed his house last night.

The incident occurred at around 9 O’ clock. The assailants are said to have stolen Mr Thomas’ vehicle.

Mr Thomas was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he remains warded in a stable condition.