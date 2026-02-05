MINISTER OF HOMELAND SECURITY DEFIANT AGAISNT CALLS FOR HIS RESIGNATION…

Minister of Homeland Security, Roger Alexander, is standing firm against calls for his resignation, in the wake of the deadly police involved shooting in St. Augustine.

Yesterday, minister Alexander affirms he will not be stepping down, and remains committed to serving the country.

Both the minister and the Police Commissioner, Allister Guevarro have been under pressure to go.

There have been mounting criticisms over the way they are handling the killing of, Joshua Samaroo.

Mr. Samaroo’s wife Kaia Sealy was also wounded during the incident, at the end of a chase in St. Augustine.

The minister and the commissioner have been calling on the public to allow the investigations to proceed, before arriving at conclusions.

Commissioner Guevarro has refused to suspend the officers involved, while the probes continue.

It is a decision, which has been very unpopular with members of the public.