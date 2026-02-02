A total of one hundred and seventeen (117) detainees held under preventive detention orders, have been released from the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre in Santa Rosa.

The releases occurred between Friday and yesterday, before the state of emergency expired at midnight on Saturday.

85 detainees were released, with 32 walking free on Friday.

According to police figures, 2025 ended with 369 murders, the lowest total recorded in more than a decade and a 42% drop from the 626 murders reported the year before.

While the country spent much of the year, under two separate SOES.

Police Commissioner Alister Guevarro describes the decline as a major achievement, driven by focused police strategies and accountability across divisions.

Commissioner Guevarro also rejects claims that the SOE alone was responsible; pointing out that earlier emergencies during the covid-19 years, involved far stricter restrictions yet did not produce comparable results.