HUNDREDS OF EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST IN THE GOVERNMENT’S REVITALISATION PLAN

Nine hundred and 65 expressions of interest, in the government’s revitalization plan.

The Works and Infrastructure Minister Jerlean John yesterday said, the plan, once realized, will bring multi billion dollar projects to Trinidad and Tobago.

She said, hundreds of jobs would be created.

She talked about massive development programmes, in several parts of the country including sea lots and San Fernando.

Minister John took issue with a report, which quotes, a survey commissioned by a business grouping giving the thumps down, to the revitalization plan.

The minister recognizes the need to get rid of, the crime situation in the country.

Minister John said, the plan is widespread and the responses show the potential of, Trinidad and Tobago.