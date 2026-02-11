A POLICE OFFICER WOUNDED FOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN TUNAPUNA…

Two men have surrendered to the police after a shooting incident in Tunapuna.

An AR-15 rifle was recovered.

The police commissioner and the homeland security minister are said, to have intervened in the matter.

A police officer identified as, PC Phillip was wounded.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander has confirmed he, along with commissioner of police Allister Guevarro, ACP Singh and ASP Bharath, on Monday went into the area known as “Bamboo” in Tunapuna.

After police officers came under fire from an assailant carrying a high-powered, AR-15 rifle.

PC Phillip, was shot in the right leg.



Reports say, less than 24 hours later, two men walked into the Tunapuna police station and provided information.

Minister Alexander is the MP for Tunapuna.

The former police officer applauds commissioner Guevarro’s leadership and issued a warning to all gun-toting criminals, that boots are on the ground at the highest level and immediate action will be taken.

Minister Alexander says, he liaised with health minister Dr. Lackram Bodoe to ensure the wounded officer received immediate treatment.

Surgery was needed.

The minister thanks the officers of the North Central Division, who were involved in the incident.

According to police reports, PCS Laban, Elder and Phillip were on mobile patrol, responding to a report of an assault along upper Fairley Street.

After completing initial enquiries, the officers were returning to their vehicle when they heard gunshots.

PC Phillip was hit.