MACHEL MONTNAO CLEARS THE AIR ON CONTENTS OF A VIRAL VIDEO SHOWING HIM ALLEDGELY TRUCK HOPING ON CARNIVAL TUESDAY…

Soca star and 2026 Road March King Machel Montano explains, video footage that appears to show him on music trucks performing his winning ‘encore’.

Mr. Montano won his 12th road March title this carnival.

Many questioned, his actions when the footage went viral.

Mr. Montano then explained, what he had to do in order to get to lost tribe, his employer.

Dubbed the king of soca in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, Machel Montano is trying to set the record straight, he is not retiring.

He told a news conference yesterday, intends to pull back a bit but not retire.

His clarification came less than a day after; he was declared the road march winner for 2026.