Mickela Panday to lead a campaign to inform citizens on property tax

Mickela Panday is leading a campaign to tell citizens about the coming property tax.
Ms. Panday accompanied by attorney Vashist Maharaj, launched the campaign yesterday.
She said her group would be going to far-flung areas of the country to listen to the concerns of the people regarding the property tax.
She warned people against following the instructions of the Opposition to tear up the evaluation forms.
Ms. Panday also suggested that the law be amended in order to make the government more accountable as to how the money from the tax is to be spent.
She said while it was a fact that property tax is the law it is disturbing that there was no word from government as to where the money would go when paid.
Attorney Mr. Maharaj said the money would most likely go into the Consolidated Fund but there was no word from government on how it would be used.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.