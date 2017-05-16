I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Brigo dies at 76

Posted on May 16, 2017 by newscenter5
Samuel 'Brigo' Abraham

Samuel ‘Brigo’ Abraham

Veteran calypsonian, Samuel “Brigo” Abraham has died.

Mr Abraham passed away at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex this afternoon.

His niece, Jennifer Bruce tells us, Mr Abraham has suffered a stroke one week ago and was taken to hospital.

However, he never recovered. He died at around 1:20 PM.

Mr Abraham was 76-years-old.

President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) Lutalo Masimba also known as Brother Resistence says the passing of Brigo is a deep loss to the entire local music industry, especially in the world of calypso.

He said Brigo was one of those icons in the art form who made a tremendous contribution to the music and to the cultural life in the region.

 

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *