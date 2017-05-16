Brigo dies at 76

Veteran calypsonian, Samuel “Brigo” Abraham has died.
Mr Abraham passed away at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex this afternoon.
His niece, Jennifer Bruce tells us, Mr Abraham has suffered a stroke one week ago and was taken to hospital.
However, he never recovered. He died at around 1:20 PM.
Mr Abraham was 76-years-old.
President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) Lutalo Masimba also known as Brother Resistence says the passing of Brigo is a deep loss to the entire local music industry, especially in the world of calypso.
He said Brigo was one of those icons in the art form who made a tremendous contribution to the music and to the cultural life in the region.
