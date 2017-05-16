I955 FM


Valencia residents protest after authorities swooped down on squatters’ settlement destroying homes

May 16, 2017

Demolitions, protests, and anger in Valencia after the authorities swooped down on squatters’ settlement, destroying homes.

 

In return, the residents of the area blocked the street in anger.

 

One of the affected squatters on Pine Avenue, Lisa Maraj and some of her neighbours were yesterday distraught.

 

The residents then burned tires and debris.

 

Councilor for the area Simone Gill called for calm and adherence to the laws of the land.

 

It is said the Land Settlement Agency carried out a similar exercise in the area in April this year.

