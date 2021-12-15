MET office says persons can see change in weather today

The Meteorological Office says persons can see some change in the weather today.
Yesterday the MET office changed the weather alert level from yellow to green.
However Duty MET Officer Stephan Dickson said, showers are still lingering.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 he said some change was expected today.
MET Officer Dickson said there have been minimal flooding reported and no reports of damage.
