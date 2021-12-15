One economist tells the State it must to look at ways of helping the consumer in the face of increase in goods and services

Economist Dr. Roger Hosein

Economist Dr. Roger Hosein says the State must stimulate economic growth in an effort to increase consumers’ purchasing power.

Dr. Hosein makes the comment in relation to recent price increases in cement at the TCL group.

He says while freight costs have influenced spikes in goods, government needs to look at ways of helping the consumer.

According to Dr. Hosein, when compared to other industrial products, the rise in cement prices is not that bad.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, Dr. Hosein said heavy focus must now be placed on growth and structural improvement of the economy in order to maintain and improve the standard of living of all.