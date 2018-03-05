MET Office says brace for more rain

The MET Office puts citizens on notice …it warns brace for more rain.
The advice comes even as north, central and east Trinidad are hit by heavy flooding, and high winds which took off some roofs.
In its latest bulleting the Meteorological Office says the heavy showers were due to a line of thunderstorms moving across north Trinidad.
The MET Office also notes the inclement weather will continue to affect T&T for the next 24 hours and rainfall accumulations are expected to yield up to 60 mm or even greater in some areas.
Yesterday there was severe flooding Port-of-Spain, Barataria, Morvant, with St. Augustine, and Piarco were hardest hit along the east-west corridor.
The Organisation for Disaster Preparedness and Management said it received reports of flooding in St. Helena, Valsayn and lower Barrackpore.
Deputy CEO of the ODPM Captain Neville Wint spoke with Newscenter 5 this morning.
Captain Wint is predicting a wet dry season.
And there was also flooding at the departure and arrival lounge of the domestic area at the Piarco International Airport.
Videos posted on social media showed passengers and airport personnel maneuvering their way through the waters.
In a statement, the Airports Authority said as a result of unusual heavy rainfall there was serious flooding in and around the north and south terminal buildings at the Piarco International Airport.
The Airports Authority also said it was making every effort to ensure that flooding is mitigated and managed to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers, employees and airport users.
