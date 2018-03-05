Doctors closely monitoring Senator Avinash Singh after fatal bee attack

Doctors are closely monitoring government Senator Avinash Singh following a near fatal attack by bees.

According to reports Senator Singh narrowly escaped a potentially deadly outcome of the attack, which occurred while he was ploughing his farmland on Saturday afternoon.

It is said he also reportedly suffered a concussion during the attack.

Reports are that Senator Singh who is allergic to bee venom was up to late yesterday still under close observation by doctors.

Those with a potentially fatal allergy to bee venom can suffer Ana-phylac-tic shock after being stung, where the reaction centers on the respiratory system and can result in the swelling of the throat and other airways, causing suffocation.