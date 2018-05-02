Massy Stores being praised by SWMCOL for move to reduce use of plastic

Massy Stores is being highly praised by the Trinidad and Tobago Solid Waste Management Company Limited, SWMCOL for its move to reduce the use of plastic.

The national supermarket chain has implemented a fifty cent charge for plastic take outbags.

In a release SWMCOL says it continues to encourage citizens to “get into green” by adopting everyday practices that redound to the benefit of the environment.

SWMCOL says it applauds Massy Stores’ recently launched initiative which encourages shoppers to adopt the use of reusable shopping bags to reduce the use of plastic shopping bags.

In its release SWMCOL urges other corporate citizens to explore avenues of reducing their waste, as they protect and preserve the environment for this, and future, generations.