Mass COVID testing at prison in Guyana confirmed over 80 cases

Lusignan Prison, Guyana

Mass COVID-19 tests have been conducted among inmates at the Lusignan Prison in Guyana.

The tests confirmed over 80 cases.

Prison Director Gladwyn Samuel says the positive cases were confirmed over the last weekend.

Prison authorities have been busy trying to respond to the number of cases.

A decision has been taken to have the COVID-19 positive inmates housed at a secured facility outside of Georgetown.

The prisoners are under heavy guard.

The move came after a riot at the prison on Saturday.

During the unrest 2 prisoners were killed and several injured.

The incident forced officers to fire their weapons at inmates who had rushed to the gates in a bid to escape.

The prisoners had earlier expressed their dissatisfaction with the way the facility was being run.

They were not pleased with the prison authorities handling of COVID-19 infections.

The Ministers of Health and Home Affairs were at the time visiting the prison when the incident occurred.

The Ministers had to be rushed out of the compound.