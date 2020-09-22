A woman and 2 men charged with kidnapping or 9-month-old Sophia Rivas

One woman and 2 men have been charged for with kidnapping 9-month-old Sophia Rivas.

The child was taken from her parents’ Chaguanas home 1 week ago.

A 19-year-old of Longdenville Old Road, Chaguanas, a 58-year-old and a 24-year-old both of Mcinroy Street, Curepe, were jointly charged with kidnapping for ransom based on advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions.

One of the men was also charged with negotiating a ransom.

Two other suspects were released following investigations.

On the morning of the incident, a report was received from the child’s mother, a Venezuelan national, that while at her home on Longdenville Old Road, Longdenville, Chaguanas, the child was taken by a woman without her permission.

Sometime later, she received a telephone call from the suspect demanding $20,000TT in cash for the safe release of her daughter.

Later at around 10:50 pm, acting on intelligence, officers proceeded to Mcinroy Street, Curepe, where they found and safely extracted the baby.