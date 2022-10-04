Man shot and killed in Laventille

A man is shot dead in Laventille.

Police have identified him as Josiah George.

He was 22-year-old.

Reports say the incident took place in the area at around 12:30am Sunday morning.

Newscenter 5 understands police were called to the scene of a shooting incident and they found the body of Mr. George lying in a pool of blood.

He was reportedly taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are now underway.