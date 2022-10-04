Man shot and killed in Laventille

A man is shot dead in Laventille.
Police have identified him as Josiah George.
He was 22-year-old.
Reports say the incident took place in the area at around 12:30am Sunday morning.
Newscenter 5 understands police were called to the scene of a shooting incident and they found the body of Mr. George lying in a pool of blood.
He was reportedly taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are now underway.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error