Allied Security called out at funeral

Allied Security Services is called out at the funeral for one of its officers gunned down in the line of duty.

The call comes from a close friend of Jeffrey Peters.

Mr. Peters was killed in the Pennywise robbery in La Romaine 2 weeks ago.

An emotional Carlos Guy yesterday said his friend’s life could have been spared if he had the right tools and equipment provided by his employers on that fateful Monday.

To thunderous applause from mourners at the Laventille Seven Day Adventist Church, Mr. Guy called out Allied Security.

Jeffrey Peters worked with Allied Security for 19 years.

He along with Jerry Stuart and Peola Baptiste were part of a cash transit crew when gunmen ambushed them.

Both Stuart and Peters were killed.

Ms. Baptiste remains hospitalised.

At his funeral Mr. Peters’ friend insisted the tragedy could have been avoided.

Pastor Clive Dottin described Jeffrey Peters as a man who knew god.

Four suspects in the robbery were shot and killed by police on the same day.